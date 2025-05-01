A certain species of fish in a lake reproduces at a rate that doubles its population every 24 hours. The initial population of the fish was 200. If the population t hours after the initial observation is represented by the function p(t)=200⋅224t, what would be the population 3 days after the initial observation?
A certain species of fish in a lake reproduces at a rate that doubles its population every 24 hours. The initial population of the fish was 200. If the population t hours after the initial observation is represented by the function p(t)=200⋅224t, how long does it take for the fish population to quadruple?
In a newly established wildlife reserve, rabbits are introduced into an area with an estimated carrying capacity of rabbits. A logistic model of the rabbit population is given by R(t)=100+9900e−0.3t1,000,000, where is measured in years. Determine the time when the population reaches rabbits. Also, find the time when the population reaches of the carrying capacity. Round the final answer to the nearest integer.