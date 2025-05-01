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Improper Integrals
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Improper Integrals
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12. Techniques of Integration / Improper Integrals / Problem 2
Problem 2
Evaluate the improper integral ∫ from 1 to ∞ of 1/x^2 dx.
A
0
B
∞
C
1
D
2
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