Let the gamma function be defined by Γ ( p ) = ∫ 0 ∞ x p − 1 e − x d x \(\Gamma\)(p)=\(\int\)_0^{\(\infty\)}x^{\,p-1}e^{-x}\,dx . Evaluate Γ ( 3 2 ) \(\Gamma\)\!\(\left\)(\(\tfrac{3}{2}\]\right\)) by using the substitution x = u 2 x=u^{2} . (Hint: you may use the Gaussian integral identity ∫ 0 ∞ e − u 2 d u = π 2 \(\int\)_0^{\(\infty\)}e^{-u^2}\,du=\(\frac{\sqrt{\pi}\)}{2} .)