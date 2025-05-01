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Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration / Improper Integrals / Problem 4
Problem 4

Let the gamma function be defined by Γ(p)=0xp1exdx\(\Gamma\)(p)=\(\int\)_0^{\(\infty\)}x^{\,p-1}e^{-x}\,dx. Evaluate Γ(32)\(\Gamma\)\!\(\left\)(\(\tfrac{3}{2}\]\right\)) by using the substitution x=u2x=u^{2}. (Hint: you may use the Gaussian integral identity 0eu2du=π2\(\int\)_0^{\(\infty\)}e^{-u^2}\,du=\(\frac{\sqrt{\pi}\)}{2}.)