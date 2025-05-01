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Improper Integrals
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Improper Integrals
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12. Techniques of Integration / Improper Integrals / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is an improper integral?
A
An integral with at least one infinite limit of integration or an integrand that becomes infinite within the interval of integration.
B
An integral that can be solved using substitution.
C
An integral that involves only polynomial functions.
D
An integral that is always convergent.
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