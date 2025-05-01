Skip to main content
Calculus
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Initial Value Problems
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Initial Value Problems
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals / Initial Value Problems / Problem 2
Problem 2
Solve the initial value problem: dy/dx = 3x^2, y(0) = 4.
A
y(x) = x^3 + 4
B
y(x) = 3x^3 + 4
C
y(x) = 3x^2 + 4
D
y(x) = x^3 + C
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options