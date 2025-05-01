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Initial Value Problems
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Initial Value Problems
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7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals / Initial Value Problems / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best defines a differential equation?
A
An equation involving only constants.
B
An equation involving only integrals.
C
An equation involving an unknown function and its derivative.
D
An equation involving only algebraic expressions.
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