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Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions / Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions / Problem 4
Problem 4

Use a table of integrals to evaluate the definite integral:
48dyyy216\(\int\)_4^8\(\frac{d\,y}{y\sqrt{y^2 - 16}\)}