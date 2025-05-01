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Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions / Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions / Problem 4
Problem 4

Evaluate the integral 14(1+lnx)xxdx \(\int\)_1^4 (1 + \(\ln\) x) x^x \, dx .