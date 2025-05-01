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Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions
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Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions
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11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions / Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions / Problem 1
Problem 1
Evaluate the integral \( \int \frac{1}{2x} \, dx \).
A
\( \ln |2x| + C \)
B
\( 2 \ln |x| + C \)
C
\( \frac{1}{x} + C \)
D
\( \frac{1}{2} \ln |x| + C \)
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