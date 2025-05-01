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Integrals of Trig Functions
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Integrals of Trig Functions
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7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals / Integrals of Trig Functions / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the integral of cos(x) with respect to x?
A
cos(x) + C
B
-cos(x) + C
C
-sin(x) + C
D
sin(x) + C
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