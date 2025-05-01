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Integration by Parts
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Integration by Parts
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12. Techniques of Integration / Integration by Parts / Problem 1
Problem 1
Evaluate the integral \( \int x e^x \, dx \) using integration by parts.
A
\( x e^x + e^x + C \)
B
\( x e^x - e^x + C \)
C
\( e^x (x - 1) + C \)
D
\( e^x (x + 1) + C \)
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