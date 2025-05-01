Calculus
Determine the intervals on which the function f(x)=sin2(x) f(x) = \sin^2(x) f(x)=sin2(x) is increasing or decreasing on the interval [−π2,π2] \left[-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}\right] [−2π,2π].
Determine the intervals of increasing/decreasing and the critical points of the function using the graph of f′(x)f^{\prime}\left(x\right).
Given the derivative f′(x)=8cosx−4sin2xf^{\prime}(x)=8\cos x-4\sin2xf′(x)=8cosx−4sin2x on the interval [0,2π][0, 2\pi][0,2π], identify the xx-coordinates of the local maxima and minima of fff, as well as the intervals where fff is increasing or decreasing.