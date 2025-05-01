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Introduction to Definite Integrals
8. Definite Integrals / Introduction to Definite Integrals / Problem 5
Problem 5

Evaluate the definite integral 224+x2sinxdx\(\displaystyle\) \(\int\)_{-2}^{2} \(\sqrt{4+x^{2}\)}\,\(\sin\) x\,dx.