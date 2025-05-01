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Introduction to Definite Integrals
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Problem 5
Introduction to Definite Integrals
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8. Definite Integrals / Introduction to Definite Integrals / Problem 5
Problem 5
Evaluate the definite integral
∫
−
2
2
4
+
x
2
sin
x
d
x
\(\displaystyle\) \(\int\)_{-2}^{2} \(\sqrt{4+x^{2}\)}\,\(\sin\) x\,dx
.
A
0
0
B
4
4
C
−
4
-4
D
2
2
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