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Introduction to Definite Integrals
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Introduction to Definite Integrals
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8. Definite Integrals / Introduction to Definite Integrals / Problem 1
Problem 1
What happens to the accuracy of the area estimation under a curve when the number of rectangles in a Riemann sum is increased?
A
The accuracy increases.
B
The accuracy becomes unpredictable.
C
The accuracy decreases.
D
The accuracy remains the same.
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