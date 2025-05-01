Calculus
For the following trigonometric equation, find the radian measure of AA in terms of π\(\pi\).
sin(2A)=cos(2A),0≤A<2π\(\sin\]\left\)(2A\(\right\))=\(\cos\[\left\)(2A\(\right\)),0\(\leq{A}\]\lt{2\pi}\)
Solve the equation cos23x=14\(\cos\)^23x=\(\frac{1}{4}\) within the interval −π≤x≤π-\(\pi\[\leq\) x\(\leq\]\pi\).
A flagpole at a schoolyard extends cables to points GG and HH on the flat ground, where HH is 7 m7~\(\text{m}\) closer to the base of the flagpole than GG. The cable to point GG forms an angle of 40∘40^{\(\circ\)} with the horizontal and the cable to point HH forms an angle of 65∘65^{\(\circ\)} with the horizontal. What is the height of the flagpole? Round your answer to two decimal places.
A right triangle PQRPQR has a right angle at RR. The sides pp, qq, and rr are opposite the angles PP, QQ, and RR, respectively. Calculate the lengths of sides pp and qq if r=5r=5 and Q=π6Q=\(\frac{\pi}{6}\).
Rewrite the expression in terms of exponentials and simplify: sinh(4x)+cosh(4x)\(\sinh\)(4x)+\(\cosh\)(4x)