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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
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Problem 5
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
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0. Functions / Introduction to Trigonometric Functions / Problem 5
Problem 5
Rewrite the expression in terms of exponentials and simplify:
sinh
(
4
x
)
+
cosh
(
4
x
)
\(\sinh\)(4x)+\(\cosh\)(4x)
A
e
−
4
x
e^{-4x}
B
e
4
x
e^{4x}
C
e
−
8
x
e^{-8x}
D
e
8
x
e^{8x}
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