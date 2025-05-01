Calculus
Consider a solid with a base defined by the function f(x) = x^2 on the interval [0, 3], and square cross sections perpendicular to the x-axis. What is the integral setup to find the volume of this solid?
A function f(x) = sqrt(x) is revolved around the x-axis from x = 0 to x = 4. What is the integral setup to find the volume of the resulting solid of revolution?
Let RR be the region bounded by y=2−x2,x=0y=2-x^2,x=0, and y=0 y = 0 in the first quadrant. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when RR is revolved about the yy-axis.
What is the surface area of the solid formed by revolving f(x)=cosx f(x) = \(\cos\) x on [0,π3]\(\left\)[0,\(\frac{\pi}{3}\]\right\)] about the xx-axis?
Calculate the arc length of the line y=−x+4y=−x+4 on the interval [2,7][2,7] using calculus, and verify with the geometric distance.