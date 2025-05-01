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Kinematics
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10. Physics Applications of Integrals / Kinematics / Problem 2
Problem 2
Given the acceleration function a(t) = 6t - 4 and initial velocity v(0) = 3, find the velocity function v(t).
A
v(t) = 6t^2 - 4t + 3
B
v(t) = 3t^2 - 4t
C
v(t) = 6t^2 - 4t
D
v(t) = 3t^2 - 4t + 3
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