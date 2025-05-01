Calculus
y=23x+1y=\(\frac\)23x+1
Line segment from (−18,−11)(-18,-11) to (18,13)(18,13), traced in that order as tt increases from −6-6 to 66
y=23x+1y=\(\frac\)23x+1
Line segment from (18,13)\(\left\)(18,13\(\right\)) to (−18,−11)(-18,-11), traced in that order as tt increases from −6-6 to 66
y=23x2−1y=\(\frac\)23x^2-1
Parabola opening upward from (−3,7)\(\left\)(-3,7\(\right\)) to (3,7)(3,7), traced in that order as tt increases from −6-6 to 66
Parabola opening upward from (3,7)\(\left\)(3,7\(\right\)) to (−3,7)(-3,7), traced in that order as tt increases from −6-6 to 66