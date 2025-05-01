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Parametric Equations
16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates / Parametric Equations / Problem 4
Problem 4

Given the parametric equations x=3t x = 3t and y=2t+1 y = 2t + 1 , for 6t6-6 \(\leq\) t \(\leq\) 6, eliminate the parameter to find an equation relating xx and yy. Then, describe the curve represented by this equation.