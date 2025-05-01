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Parametric Equations
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Parametric Equations
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16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates / Parametric Equations / Problem 2
Problem 2
Given x(t) = t - 2 and y(t) = 3t + 1, eliminate the parameter t to find the rectangular equation relating x and y.
A
y = 3x + 7
B
y = x + 2
C
y = 3x - 5
D
y = x - 2
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