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Parametric Equations
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Parametric Equations
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16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates / Parametric Equations / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best describes a parametric equation?
A
An equation where x and y are independent of any parameter.
B
An equation where y is expressed solely in terms of x.
C
An equation involving only one variable.
D
An equation where both x and y are expressed in terms of a third variable, usually t.
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