Skip to main content
Calculus
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Partial Fractions
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Partial Fractions
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
12. Techniques of Integration / Partial Fractions / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary purpose of partial fraction decomposition in calculus?
A
To simplify the integration of rational functions
B
To solve differential equations
C
To find the derivative of a function
D
To evaluate limits
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options