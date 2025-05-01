Calculus
Find the slope of the line given by θ=3π4\(\theta\) = \(\frac{3\pi}{4}\) when expressed in Cartesian coordinates.
Find the slopes of the lines tangent to the polar curve r(θ)=4+8cosθr\(\left\)(\(\theta\[\right\))=4+8\(\cos\]\theta\) at the origin.
Determine all intersection points (with θ∈[0,2π)\(\theta\) \(\in\) [0,2\(\pi\))) of the polar curves r=1r=1 and r=2sinθr=2\(\sin\]\theta\).
Convert the circle x2+(y−3)2=9 x^2 + (y - 3)^2 = 9 into polar coordinates.
Convert the polar equation r2+r(10cosθ−6sinθ)=0 r^2 + r(10\(\cos\[\theta\) - 6\(\sin\]\theta\)) = 0 to Cartesian form and identify the curve.