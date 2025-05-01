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Polar Coordinates
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Polar Coordinates
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16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates / Polar Coordinates / Problem 1
Problem 1
Find the slope of the line given by
θ
=
3
π
4
\(\theta\) = \(\frac{3\pi}{4}\)
when expressed in Cartesian coordinates.
A
−
1
-1
B
1
1
C
3
\(\sqrt{3}\)
D
−
3
-\(\sqrt{3}\)
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