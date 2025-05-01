Calculus
Determine the validity of the given statement.
log8127=12log87\log_812^7=12\log_87log8127=12log87
Evaluate the expression log232\log_232log232 without using a calculator.
If a constant d>1d > 1d>1 has a natural logarithm value of lnd≈5.2983\ln d\thickapprox5.2983lnd≈5.2983, estimate the values of log5d\log_5dlog5d and logd5\log_{d}5logd5 using the fact that ln5≈1.6094\ln5\thickapprox1.6094ln5≈1.6094.
Given that loga(p)=0.45\log_{a}\left(p\right)=0.45loga(p)=0.45, evaluate the expression logap3\log_{a}p^3logap3.