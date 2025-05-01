If a constant ﻿ d > 1 d > 1 d>1﻿ has a natural logarithm value of ﻿ ln ⁡ d ≈ 5.2983 \ln d\thickapprox5.2983 lnd≈5.2983﻿, estimate the values of ﻿ log ⁡ 5 d \log_5d log5​d﻿ and ﻿ log ⁡ d 5 \log_{d}5 logd​5﻿ using the fact that ﻿ ln ⁡ 5 ≈ 1.6094 \ln5\thickapprox1.6094 ln5≈1.6094﻿.