Let h ( x ) h(x) be a function with ∣ h ( 4 ) ( x ) ∣ ≤ 3 |h^{(4)}(x)| \(\leq\) 3 on [ 2 , 8 ] [2, 8] . Simpson's Rule is used with n = 10 n = 10 subintervals to approximate ∫ 2 8 h ( x ) d x \(\int\)_2^8 h(x)\, dx . A student claims the absolute error E S E_S satisfies E S ≤ ( Δ x ) 5 8 E_S \(\leq\) \(\frac{(\Delta x)^5}{8}\) . Is this claim correct?