Calculus
What does the index of summation in sigma notation represent?
Calculate the midpoint Riemann sum for f(x) = x^2 over the interval [0, 2] with 2 subintervals.
Express the following limit of Riemann sums as a definite integral by identifying the function:
limΔ→0∑k=1n(xk∗)2exk∗Δxk on [0,1]\(\displaystyle\[\lim\)_{\(\Delta\]\rightarrow\)0} \(\sum\)_{k=1}^n (x_k^*)^2 e^{x_k^*} \(\Delta\) x_k~~~\(\text{ on }\) [0,1]
Apply the Midpoint Rule to approximate ∫210(x2−3x)dx \(\int\)_2^{10} (x^2 - 3x) dx using n=8n=8 subintervals. Then, calculate the absolute error. The exact value of the integral is 5603\(\frac{560}{3}\).
Let h(x) h(x) be a function with ∣h(4)(x)∣≤3 |h^{(4)}(x)| \(\leq\) 3 on [2,8][2, 8]. Simpson's Rule is used with n=10 n = 10 subintervals to approximate ∫28h(x)dx \(\int\)_2^8 h(x)\, dx . A student claims the absolute error ES E_S satisfies ES≤(Δx)58 E_S \(\leq\) \(\frac{(\Delta x)^5}{8}\) . Is this claim correct?