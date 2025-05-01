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Riemann Sums
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Problem 5
Riemann Sums
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8. Definite Integrals / Riemann Sums / Problem 5
Problem 5
Let
h
(
x
)
h(x)
be a function with
∣
h
(
4
)
(
x
)
∣
≤
3
|h^{(4)}(x)| \(\leq\) 3
on
[
2
,
8
]
[2, 8]
. Simpson's Rule is used with
n
=
10
n = 10
subintervals to approximate
∫
2
8
h
(
x
)
d
x
\(\int\)_2^8 h(x)\, dx
. A student claims the absolute error
E
S
E_S
satisfies
E
S
≤
(
Δ
x
)
5
8
E_S \(\leq\) \(\frac{(\Delta x)^5}{8}\)
. Is this claim correct?
A
Yes
B
No
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