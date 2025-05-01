Skip to main content
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals / Riemann Sums / Problem 5
Problem 5

Let h(x) h(x) be a function with h(4)(x)3 |h^{(4)}(x)| \(\leq\) 3 on [2,8][2, 8]. Simpson's Rule is used with n=10 n = 10 subintervals to approximate 28h(x)dx \(\int\)_2^8 h(x)\, dx . A student claims the absolute error ES E_S satisfies ES(Δx)58 E_S \(\leq\) \(\frac{(\Delta x)^5}{8}\) . Is this claim correct?