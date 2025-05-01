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Riemann Sums
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Riemann Sums
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8. Definite Integrals / Riemann Sums / Problem 1
Problem 1
What does the index of summation in sigma notation represent?
A
The starting point of the summation.
B
The function to be summed.
C
The total number of terms in the summation.
D
The ending point of the summation.
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