Calculus
Which of the following differential equations is separable?
Find the general solution to the separable differential equation 3tdwdt=6t2 3t \(\frac{dw}{dt}\) = 6t^2 .
A rumor spreads in a school according to dSdt=aS(1−SB) \(\frac{dS}{dt}\) = aS \(\left\)(1 - \(\frac{S}{B}\]\right\)) , where a a is the spread rate, B B is the total number of students, and S0 S_0 is the initial number of students who know the rumor. Find S(t) S(t) in terms of aa, BB, S0S_0.
Find the explicit general solution to (s2+3)2uu′(s)=s(u2+16) (s^2 + 3)^2 u u^{\(\prime\)}(s) = s (u^2 + 16) .
Solve the initial value problem y′(x)=4xy2−4,y(0)=2 y^{\(\prime\)}(x) = \(\frac{4x}{y^2 - 4}\), y(0) = 2 . Leave your answer in implicit form.