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14. Sequences & Series / Series / Problem 2
Problem 2
Determine if the series
∑
m
=
1
∞
5
m
4
m
−
2
\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{m=1}^{\(\infty\)} \(\frac{5m}{4m - 2}\)
diverges using the Divergence Test, or state if the test is inconclusive.
A
Diverges
B
Test is inconclusive
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