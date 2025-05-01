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Slope Fields
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Problem 5
Slope Fields
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13. Intro to Differential Equations / Slope Fields / Problem 5
Problem 5
Sketch a direction field for the following differential equation and the solution curve corresponding to the given initial condition. Assume
t
≥
0
t\(\ge\)0
and
P
≥
0
P\(\ge\)0
.
P
′
(
t
)
=
0.02
P
(
1
−
P
1000
)
P^{\(\prime\)}(t)=0.02P\(\left\)(1-\(\tfrac{P}{1000}\]\right\))
,
P
(
0
)
=
200
P(0)=200
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