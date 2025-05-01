Sketch a direction field for the following differential equation and the solution curve corresponding to the given initial condition. Assume t ≥ 0 t\(\ge\)0 and P ≥ 0 P\(\ge\)0 .

P ′ ( t ) = 0.02 P ( 1 − P 1000 ) P^{\(\prime\)}(t)=0.02P\(\left\)(1-\(\tfrac{P}{1000}\]\right\)) , P ( 0 ) = 200 P(0)=200