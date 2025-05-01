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Slope Fields
13. Intro to Differential Equations / Slope Fields / Problem 5
Problem 5

Sketch a direction field for the following differential equation and the solution curve corresponding to the given initial condition. Assume t0t\(\ge\)0 and P0P\(\ge\)0.
P(t)=0.02P(1P1000)P^{\(\prime\)}(t)=0.02P\(\left\)(1-\(\tfrac{P}{1000}\]\right\)), P(0)=200P(0)=200