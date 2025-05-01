Calculus
In the integral ∫ (3x^2 + 2)^5 * 6x dx, what should be chosen as u for substitution?
Let g(x) g(x) be a differentiable function. What is ∫2g(x)g′(x)dx\(\int\)2g(x)g^{\(\prime\)}(x)dx?
Evaluate the integral.
∫013x21+x6dx \(\int\)_0^1 \(\frac{3x^2}{1 + x^6}\)\,dx
Evaluate the integral: ∫0π3(tan2θ−2tanθ+5)sec2θ dθ\(\int\)_0^{\(\frac{π}{3}\)}(\(\tan\)^2\(\theta\)-2\(\tan\]\theta\)+5)\(\sec\)^2\(\theta\)\,\(\text{ }\)d\(\theta\)
Compute the definite integral using trigonometric substitution:
∫83/2864−x2dx\(\int\)_{8\(\sqrt{3}\)/2}^8\(\sqrt{64 - x^2}\)\,dx