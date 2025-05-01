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Substitution
8. Definite Integrals / Substitution / Problem 4
Problem 4

Evaluate the integral: 0π3(tan2θ2tanθ+5)sec2θ dθ\(\int\)_0^{\(\frac{π}{3}\)}(\(\tan\)^2\(\theta\)-2\(\tan\]\theta\)+5)\(\sec\)^2\(\theta\)\,\(\text{ }\)d\(\theta\)