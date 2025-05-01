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Substitution
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Substitution
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8. Definite Integrals / Substitution / Problem 1
Problem 1
In the integral ∫ (3x^2 + 2)^5 * 6x dx, what should be chosen as u for substitution?
A
u = 6x
B
u = 3x^2 + 2
C
u = (3x^2 + 2)^5
D
u = x
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