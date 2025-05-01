Skip to main content
Calculus
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Work
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Work
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
10. Physics Applications of Integrals / Work / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the unit of work when force is measured in pounds and distance in feet?
A
Foot-pounds
B
Newton-meters
C
Kilograms
D
Joules
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options