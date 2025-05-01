Antiderivatives quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is an antiderivative? An antiderivative is a function whose derivative is the given function; it is the reverse process of differentiation.

What is the general form of the antiderivative of 2x? The general antiderivative of 2x is x^2 + c, where c is an arbitrary constant.

Why do we add a constant 'c' when finding an antiderivative? We add a constant 'c' because the derivative of any constant is zero, so the original function could have any constant term.

How do you find a particular antiderivative given a point, such as f(2) = 3 for f'(x) = 2x? First, find the general antiderivative (x^2 + c), then substitute x = 2 and f(2) = 3 to solve for c.

What is the particular antiderivative of f'(x) = 2x if f(2) = 3? The particular antiderivative is x^2 - 1.

What is the antiderivative of the constant function f(x) = 3? The antiderivative is 3x + c.