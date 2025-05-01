Average Value of a Function quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

What is the formula for finding the average value of a function f(x) over the interval [a, b]? The average value is given by (1/(b - a)) ∫[a to b] f(x) dx.

Explain in your own words what the average value of a function over an interval represents. It represents the mean output of the function for all input values between a and b.

How does the definite integral help in finding the average value of a function? The definite integral sums all function values over the interval, and dividing by the interval's length gives the average.

Why can't we simply add up all the function values and divide by the number of values to find the average value of a continuous function? Because there are infinitely many input values in a continuous interval, making direct summation impossible.

Describe the connection between Riemann sums and the formula for the average value of a function. The average value formula is derived from the limit of Riemann sums as the number of subintervals approaches infinity.

If f(x) = x + 2 on the interval [0, 4], what is the average value of f(x) over this interval? The average value is 4.