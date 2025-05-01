Basics of Differential Equations quiz #1 Flashcards

The order of a differential equation is determined by the highest derivative present. To determine if it is linear, check that the dependent variable and its derivatives are not multiplied by each other, are only raised to the first power, and are not inside another function. If all these are true, the equation is linear; otherwise, it is nonlinear.

What does it mean for a function to be a solution to a differential equation? A function is a solution to a differential equation if, when the function and its derivatives are substituted into the equation, the equation is satisfied (i.e., both sides are equal).

How do you find the general and particular solutions to a basic first-order differential equation like y' = 4x^3? To find the general solution, integrate both sides to get y = x^4 + C, where C is a constant. To find a particular solution, use an initial condition (such as a point the solution passes through) to solve for C and substitute it back into the general solution.

