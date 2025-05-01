Concavity quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How can you determine the intervals where a function is concave up or concave down using its second derivative? Find the second derivative, locate where it’s zero or undefined, then check its sign on intervals to determine concavity.

What does it mean for a function to be concave up, and how is this related to its second derivative? A function is concave up if its graph curves upward like a smile, which corresponds to its second derivative being positive.

How can you visually distinguish between concave up and concave down on a graph? Concave up looks like a smile (curves upward), while concave down looks like a frown (curves downward).

What is an inflection point in terms of concavity and the second derivative? An inflection point is where a function changes concavity, occurring where the second derivative is zero or does not exist.

How do you determine intervals of concavity using the second derivative? Find where the second derivative is zero or undefined to identify potential inflection points, then test the sign of the second derivative in the intervals between these points.

If the second derivative of a function is negative on an interval, what can you say about the function's concavity there? The function is concave down on that interval.