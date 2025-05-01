Continuity quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the formal definition of continuity for a function f(x) at a point c? A function f(x) is continuous at a point c if the limit as x approaches c of f(x) equals the function value at c; that is, limₓ→c f(x) = f(c).

How can you visually determine if a function is continuous at a specific point using its graph? You can visually determine continuity at a point by tracing the graph with a pen; if you can do so without lifting your pen at that point, the function is continuous there.

Where are rational functions typically discontinuous, and how can you find these points? Rational functions are typically discontinuous where their denominator equals zero. To find these points, set the denominator equal to zero and solve for x.

How do you check for continuity at the boundary point of a piecewise function? To check continuity at the boundary of a piecewise function, compare the left-hand and right-hand limits at the boundary point and the function value there. If all are equal, the function is continuous at that point; otherwise, it is discontinuous.

What is the formal definition of continuity for a function f(x) at a point c? A function f(x) is continuous at c if limₓ→c f(x) = f(c); that is, the limit as x approaches c equals the function value at c.

How can you visually determine if a function is continuous at a specific point using its graph? If you can trace the graph through the point without lifting your pen, the function is continuous at that point.