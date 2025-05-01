Derivatives as Functions quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 31 ) Hide definitions

What does the derivative of a function represent? The derivative represents the slope of the tangent line to the function at a specific point.

What is the limit definition of the derivative for a function f(x)? The limit definition is f'(x) = lim (h -> 0) [(f(x + h) - f(x)) / h].

How do you find the derivative of f(x) = x² using the limit definition? Expand (x + h)², subtract x², divide by h, simplify, and take the limit as h approaches 0.

What is the general derivative of f(x) = x²? The general derivative is f'(x) = 2x.

How do you find the slope of the tangent line to f(x) = x² at x = 1? Substitute x = 1 into the derivative: f'(1) = 2 × 1 = 2.

How do you find the slope of the tangent line to f(x) = x² at x = -2? Substitute x = -2 into the derivative: f'(-2) = 2 × (-2) = -4.