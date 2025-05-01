Differentials quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Given the function f(x) = x^3 + x, find the differential dy when x = 2 and dx = 0.1. First, find the derivative: f'(x) = 3x^2 + 1. At x = 2, f'(2) = 3(2^2) + 1 = 13. Then, dy = f'(x)dx = 13 × 0.1 = 1.3.

How can differentials be used to approximate the value of a function, and what is the approximate value of f(2.1) for f(x) = x^3 + x? Differentials approximate f(x + dx) ≈ f(x) + dy, where dy = f'(x)dx. For f(x) = x^3 + x, x = 2, dx = 0.1: f(2) = 10, dy = 1.3, so f(2.1) ≈ 10 + 1.3 = 11.3.

Explain how to calculate absolute error and relative error when using differentials to approximate a function value, and compute both for the approximation of f(2.1) for f(x) = x^3 + x. Absolute error = |exact - approximate|. Relative error = absolute error / exact. For f(2.1), exact = 11.361, approximate = 11.3. Absolute error = |11.361 - 11.3| = 0.061. Relative error = 0.061 / 11.361 ≈ 0.00537.

What is the formula for the differential dy in terms of f'(x) and dx? The formula is dy = f'(x)dx, where f'(x) is the derivative of the function and dx is the change in x.

Given f(x) = x^3 + x, what is f'(x)? f'(x) = 3x^2 + 1.

How do you calculate dy for f(x) = x^3 + x when x = 2 and dx = 0.1? First, find f'(2) = 13, then multiply by dx: dy = 13 × 0.1 = 1.3.