Exponential Functions quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the necessary conditions for a function to be classified as an exponential function, and how do you identify the base and exponent in such a function?
A function is an exponential function if it has a constant, positive base (not equal to 1) and a variable exponent. The base is the fixed number being raised to a power, and the exponent is the variable. For example, in f(x) = 2^x, the base is 2 and the exponent is x.
Explain the significance of the number e in exponential functions and describe one real-world application where it is commonly used.
The number e (approximately 2.71828) is a mathematical constant used as the base in exponential functions, especially in situations involving continuous growth or decay. One common real-world application of e is in calculating continuously compounded interest in finance.
What are the three necessary conditions for the base of an exponential function?
The base must be constant, positive, and not equal to 1.
How do you identify the base and exponent in the function f(x) = 2^x?
The base is 2, and the exponent is x.
What happens to the value of an exponential function when the exponent is negative?
The function's value becomes a fraction, specifically 1 divided by the base raised to the positive exponent.
What is the horizontal asymptote of the graph of any basic exponential function f(x) = b^x?
The horizontal asymptote is y = 0.
How does the value of the base b affect the direction and steepness of the graph of f(x) = b^x?
If b > 1, the graph increases and gets steeper for larger b; if 0 < b < 1, the graph decreases and gets steeper for smaller b.
What is the domain and range of a basic exponential function f(x) = b^x?
The domain is all real numbers, and the range is (0, ∞).
What is the number e, and how is it used in exponential functions?
The number e is approximately 2.71828 and is used as a base in exponential functions, especially for modeling continuous growth or decay.
Give one real-world application where the exponential function with base e is commonly used.
One common application is calculating continuously compounded interest in finance.