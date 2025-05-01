Finding Global Extrema quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

What is a critical point of a function, and how do you find it? A critical point is where the derivative of a function is zero or does not exist. To find it, set the derivative equal to zero and solve for x, and also check where the derivative does not exist within the domain.

Does every critical point correspond to a local maximum or minimum? Explain. No, not every critical point is a local maximum or minimum. Some critical points may not be extrema; they are just points where the derivative is zero or undefined.

State the Extreme Value Theorem. The Extreme Value Theorem states that if a function is continuous on a closed interval [a, b], then it has both a global maximum and a global minimum on that interval.

What are the steps to find the global maximum and minimum of a continuous function on a closed interval? First, verify the function is continuous on a closed interval. Next, find all critical points within the interval. Then, evaluate the function at the critical points and at the endpoints. The largest value is the global maximum, and the smallest is the global minimum.

Given f(x) = x³ - 12x + 5, how do you find its critical points? Find the derivative f'(x) = 3x² - 12, set it equal to zero, and solve for x. This gives x = 2 and x = -2 as critical points.

Why is it important to check where the derivative does not exist when finding critical points? Because critical points include both where the derivative is zero and where it does not exist, which could indicate a cusp or vertical tangent that may be a local extremum.