Intro to Extrema quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the difference between global (absolute) extrema and local (relative) extrema in a function? Global extrema are the highest and lowest points over the entire function, while local extrema are the highest and lowest points within a specific region or neighborhood of the function.

How is a global maximum of a function defined mathematically? A global maximum occurs at x = c if f(c) ≥ f(x) for all x in the domain of the function.

How is a local maximum of a function defined mathematically? A local maximum occurs at x = c if f(c) ≥ f(x) for all x near c (in some open interval around c).

Can a point be both a global and a local extremum? Explain. Yes, a point can be both a global and a local extremum if it is the highest or lowest point in the entire function and also in its immediate region.

According to the course convention, can endpoints of a function be considered local extrema? No, endpoints can be global extrema but not local extrema according to the course convention.

What is another term for global extrema and local extrema? Global extrema are also called absolute extrema, and local extrema are also called relative extrema.