Introduction to Functions quiz #1 Flashcards

Introduction to Functions quiz #1
  • What is the definition of a function in terms of relations between inputs and outputs?
    A function is a special type of relation where each input (x-value) has at most one output (y-value).
  • How can you determine if a graph represents a function using the vertical line test?
    A graph represents a function if no vertical line intersects the graph at more than one point; if any vertical line does, it is not a function.
  • What is the 'squish strategy' for finding the domain and range of a function from its graph?
    The 'squish strategy' involves squishing the graph onto the x-axis to find the domain (all possible x-values) and onto the y-axis to find the range (all possible y-values).
  • How do you express the domain and range of a function using interval notation, and what do brackets and parentheses indicate?
    In interval notation, brackets [ ] indicate that an endpoint is included, while parentheses ( ) indicate that an endpoint is excluded from the domain or range.
  • What should you do when the domain or range of a function consists of multiple intervals?
    When the domain or range has multiple intervals, use the union symbol (∪) to connect the separate intervals in your notation.
