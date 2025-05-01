Introduction to Functions quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the definition of a function in terms of relations between inputs and outputs? A function is a special type of relation where each input (x-value) has at most one output (y-value).

How can you determine if a graph represents a function using the vertical line test? A graph represents a function if no vertical line intersects the graph at more than one point; if any vertical line does, it is not a function.

What is the 'squish strategy' for finding the domain and range of a function from its graph? The 'squish strategy' involves squishing the graph onto the x-axis to find the domain (all possible x-values) and onto the y-axis to find the range (all possible y-values).

How do you express the domain and range of a function using interval notation, and what do brackets and parentheses indicate? In interval notation, brackets [ ] indicate that an endpoint is included, while parentheses ( ) indicate that an endpoint is excluded from the domain or range.

What should you do when the domain or range of a function consists of multiple intervals? When the domain or range has multiple intervals, use the union symbol (∪) to connect the separate intervals in your notation.

What is the key property that distinguishes a function from a general relation between x and y values? A function is a relation where each input (x-value) has at most one output (y-value).