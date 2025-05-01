Introduction to Limits quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

What is the definition of a limit in calculus? A limit describes the value that a function approaches as the input (x) gets arbitrarily close to a specific value.

How can you determine the limit of a function as x approaches a value using a table of values? By plugging in values of x that get closer and closer to the target value from both sides and observing the trend in the corresponding y-values.

What is the difference between a one-sided limit and a regular (two-sided) limit? A one-sided limit considers the function's behavior as x approaches a value from only one side (left or right), while a regular limit requires the function to approach the same value from both sides.

What does the notation limₓ→c⁻ f(x) represent? It represents the left-sided limit of f(x) as x approaches c from values less than c.

What does the notation limₓ→c⁺ f(x) represent? It represents the right-sided limit of f(x) as x approaches c from values greater than c.

If the left-sided and right-sided limits as x approaches c are not equal, what can you conclude about the limit at c? The overall limit as x approaches c does not exist.