Introduction to Limits quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the definition of a limit in calculus?
A limit describes the value that a function approaches as the input (x) gets arbitrarily close to a specific value.How can you determine the limit of a function as x approaches a value using a table of values?
By plugging in values of x that get closer and closer to the target value from both sides and observing the trend in the corresponding y-values.What is the difference between a one-sided limit and a regular (two-sided) limit?
A one-sided limit considers the function's behavior as x approaches a value from only one side (left or right), while a regular limit requires the function to approach the same value from both sides.What does the notation limₓ→c⁻ f(x) represent?
It represents the left-sided limit of f(x) as x approaches c from values less than c.What does the notation limₓ→c⁺ f(x) represent?
It represents the right-sided limit of f(x) as x approaches c from values greater than c.If the left-sided and right-sided limits as x approaches c are not equal, what can you conclude about the limit at c?
The overall limit as x approaches c does not exist.Why might the limit of a function at a point not exist?
A limit might not exist if the function approaches different values from the left and right, has unbounded behavior (goes to infinity), or oscillates near the point.How can a graph help you determine the limit of a function as x approaches a value?
By visually observing the y-value the function approaches as x gets close to the target value from both sides.Does the value of the function at x = c affect the limit as x approaches c?
No, the limit depends only on the values as x gets close to c, not the value at c itself.What is an example of a function where the limit as x approaches c does not exist due to a jump discontinuity?
A piecewise function where the left and right limits at c are different, such as f(x) = x-2 for x<3 and f(x)=4 for x≥3 at x=3.What is an example of a function where the limit as x approaches c does not exist due to unbounded behavior?
A rational function with a vertical asymptote at x=c, such as f(x) = 1/(x-2) as x approaches 2.What is an example of a function where the limit as x approaches c does not exist due to oscillation?
Functions like sin(1/x) or cos(1/x) as x approaches 0, which oscillate infinitely near the point.If limₓ→1⁻ f(x) = -1 and limₓ→1⁺ f(x) = -1, what is limₓ→1 f(x)?
limₓ→1 f(x) = -1, since both one-sided limits are equal.If limₓ→3⁻ f(x) = 1 and limₓ→3⁺ f(x) = 4, what is limₓ→3 f(x)?
The limit does not exist because the left and right limits are not equal.Can you always find the limit by plugging the value of x directly into the function?
No, this only works if the function is continuous at that point; otherwise, you must analyze the behavior as x approaches the value.Why is understanding limits important in calculus?
Limits are fundamental for analyzing function behavior near specific points and are essential for defining derivatives and integrals.