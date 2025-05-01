Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Trigonometric Functions quiz #1 Flashcards

Introduction to Trigonometric Functions quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/10
  • How do you convert an angle from degrees to radians, and what is the radian measure of 120 degrees?
    To convert degrees to radians, multiply the degree measure by π/180. For 120 degrees: 120 × (π/180) = 2π/3 radians.
  • What are the definitions of sine, cosine, and tangent in terms of the sides of a right triangle?
    Sine is opposite over hypotenuse, cosine is adjacent over hypotenuse, and tangent is opposite over adjacent.
  • What does the mnemonic SOHCAHTOA help you remember?
    SOHCAHTOA helps you remember that Sine = Opposite/Hypotenuse, Cosine = Adjacent/Hypotenuse, and Tangent = Opposite/Adjacent.
  • Which trigonometric functions are positive in each quadrant, and what mnemonic can help you remember this?
    In quadrant 1, all are positive; quadrant 2, sine is positive; quadrant 3, tangent is positive; quadrant 4, cosine is positive. The mnemonic 'All Students Take Calculus' helps remember this.
  • If the sine of an angle is 3/5 and the cosine is 4/5, what is the tangent of the angle?
    Tangent is sine divided by cosine, so tangent = (3/5) / (4/5) = 3/4.
  • How do you convert an angle from degrees to radians, and what is the radian measure of 120 degrees?
    To convert degrees to radians, multiply the degree measure by π/180. For 120 degrees: 120 × (π/180) = 2π/3 radians.
  • What are the definitions of sine, cosine, and tangent in terms of the sides of a right triangle?
    Sine is opposite over hypotenuse, cosine is adjacent over hypotenuse, and tangent is opposite over adjacent.
  • What does the mnemonic SOHCAHTOA help you remember?
    SOHCAHTOA helps you remember that Sine = Opposite/Hypotenuse, Cosine = Adjacent/Hypotenuse, and Tangent = Opposite/Adjacent.
  • Which trigonometric functions are positive in each quadrant, and what mnemonic can help you remember this?
    In quadrant 1, all are positive; quadrant 2, sine is positive; quadrant 3, tangent is positive; quadrant 4, cosine is positive. The mnemonic 'All Students Take Calculus' helps remember this.
  • If the sine of an angle is 3/5 and the cosine is 4/5, what is the tangent of the angle?
    Tangent is sine divided by cosine, so tangent = (3/5) / (4/5) = 3/4.