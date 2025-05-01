Introduction to Trigonometric Functions quiz #1 Flashcards
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions quiz #1
How do you convert an angle from degrees to radians, and what is the radian measure of 120 degrees?
To convert degrees to radians, multiply the degree measure by π/180. For 120 degrees: 120 × (π/180) = 2π/3 radians.What are the definitions of sine, cosine, and tangent in terms of the sides of a right triangle?
Sine is opposite over hypotenuse, cosine is adjacent over hypotenuse, and tangent is opposite over adjacent.What does the mnemonic SOHCAHTOA help you remember?
SOHCAHTOA helps you remember that Sine = Opposite/Hypotenuse, Cosine = Adjacent/Hypotenuse, and Tangent = Opposite/Adjacent.Which trigonometric functions are positive in each quadrant, and what mnemonic can help you remember this?
In quadrant 1, all are positive; quadrant 2, sine is positive; quadrant 3, tangent is positive; quadrant 4, cosine is positive. The mnemonic 'All Students Take Calculus' helps remember this.If the sine of an angle is 3/5 and the cosine is 4/5, what is the tangent of the angle?
