Linearization quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the linearization of a function f(x) at a point x = a, and how is it used to approximate values of the function near a? The linearization of f(x) at x = a is L(x) = f(a) + f'(a)(x - a). It is used to approximate values of f(x) near a by replacing the function with its tangent line at that point, making calculations simpler and providing accurate estimates for values close to a.

What is the general formula for the linearization of a function f(x) at x = a? The formula is L(x) = f(a) + f'(a)(x - a).

How does linearization relate to the tangent line of a function at a point? Linearization is the equation of the tangent line to the function at the point x = a.

Why does zooming in on a smooth curve at a point make it look like a line? Because as you zoom in, the curve becomes nearly indistinguishable from its tangent line at that point.

How can linearization be used to approximate values of a function near x = a? By substituting values close to a into the linearization formula, you get estimates for f(x) that are close to the actual values.

What is the linearization of f(x) = x^2 at a = 1? The linearization is L(x) = 2x - 1.