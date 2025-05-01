Piecewise Functions quiz #1 Flashcards

What is a piecewise function, and how do you evaluate it at a specific value of x?
A piecewise function is defined by multiple equations, each applying to a specific interval of x values. To evaluate it at a specific x, determine which interval x falls into and substitute x into the corresponding equation.
How do you determine which equation to use when evaluating a piecewise function at a specific x value?
You determine which interval the x value falls into and use the corresponding equation for that interval.
What is the first step in graphing a piecewise function?
The first step is to identify the boundaries where the equations change, often marked by specific x values.
How do you represent the boundary point on a graph if the interval does not include the boundary value?
You use an open circle at the boundary point to indicate that the value is not included in that piece.
What does a solid circle at a boundary point on a piecewise function graph indicate?
A solid circle indicates that the boundary value is included in that piece of the function.
What is a jump discontinuity in a piecewise function?
A jump discontinuity occurs when the y-values of the pieces do not match at a boundary, causing a 'jump' in the graph.
How would you evaluate f(-3) for a piecewise function defined as f(x) = -x for x < -1 and f(x) = x^2 - 4 for x ≥ -1?
Since -3 < -1, use f(x) = -x, so f(-3) = -(-3) = 3.
How do you evaluate f(-1) for the same piecewise function?
Since -1 ≥ -1, use f(x) = x^2 - 4, so f(-1) = (-1)^2 - 4 = 1 - 4 = -3.
Why is it important to avoid overlap between the intervals in a piecewise function?
Overlapping intervals would make it unclear which equation to use for certain x values, so each x should belong to only one interval.